Live Now
CBS 17 Weather Beast on the road as severe weather sweeps through central NC

DNC calls for a ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass”of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.

“”Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter. He said he was calling for the recanvass in order to “assure public confidence in the results.”

With 97% of precincts reporting in the first nominating contest on the 2020 election calendar, Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are nearly tied.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss