Doctor creates wristband that proves you’ve received COVID-19 vaccine

(WNCN) — A Colorado doctor has created the first-to-market wearable COVID-19 vaccination documentation that tells whether someone has been vaccinated or not.

As the CDC and individual states have relaxed COVID-19 mask and gathering guidelines, ImmunaBand’s proprietary wristband will show immunization status to anyone with a smartphone.

Created by Dr. J. Tashof Bernton, ImunnaBand is described as a “stylish blue silicone bracelet emblazoned with the words “COVID-19 Vaccinated.” Each bracelet has a metal tag with an engraved, unique QR code which, when scanned by a smartphone, directs users to their personal password-protected vaccination record.”

To purchase one, customers must get vaccinated and upload their vaccination card documenting the status to ImmunaBand’s HIPAA-compliant server.

“These vaccines are a culmination of some of the best work the scientific community has ever seen. But with its tremendous benefits come challenges—as it stands, quick, easy access to documentation of vaccination status is lacking,” said Dr. Bernton. “After a year defined by divisions, we deserve to feel comfortable and safe in public. ImmunaBand will serve as the passport that returns us back to normal life.”

ImmunaBand is available starting at $19.99 plus shipping and handling. Quantity discounts are available for employers. For more information, visit ImmunaBand.com.