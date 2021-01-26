Dog found freezing, suffering from frostbite after being abandoned in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An investigation is underway after a dog was found abandoned and suffering from frostbite in Connecticut, early Sunday morning.

According to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the dog was found near the Branford Community House by a jogger, who then called the animal shelter. The shelter says they received more information that leads them to believe that the dog was abandoned some time around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, even though he was not found until around 7 a.m. the next day.

The animal shelter says that they have now opened an investigation into this dog abandonment. The dog was left with only a little towel in the cold weather so not only was he freezing, but he also appears to be suffering from frostbite on his paws which makes it painful for him to walk.

The veterinarians who then treated the dog gave him a body condition of between 2-3 . He also is at least 10-20 pounds underweight, has démodex mange, overgrown toenails, and appears to have pressure sores from being crated.











The dog is now being cared for by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter who named him Lincoln. Due to his condition and the need for rehabilitation, Lincoln will not be up for adoption. However, the animal shelter will be giving updates on his condition on their Facebook page.

Anyone who has any information regarding the dog is urged to contact the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 203-315-4125 and all information will be kept confidential.