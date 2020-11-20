Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, family associates tell CBS News.

According to a Trump family associate, the president’s son tested positive at the start of the week and has been in quarantine at his cabin. He is asymptomatic, so far.

