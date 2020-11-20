Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, family associates tell CBS News.
According to a Trump family associate, the president’s son tested positive at the start of the week and has been in quarantine at his cabin. He is asymptomatic, so far.
This story will be updated.
