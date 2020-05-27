The Better Business Bureau says some of its offices are getting calls from concerned consumers about a prepaid debit card that arrived in an unmarked envelope stating it was their economic stimulus payment.
These payments are legitimate!
Nearly four million people will receive an Economic Impact Payment card instead of a check, according to the IRS.
The card contains the money sent out by the IRS as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The IRS website states:
“Some payments may be sent on a prepaid debit card known as The Economic Impact Payment Card.
The Economic Impact Payment Card is sponsored by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, managed by Money Network Financial, LLC and issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A.
If you receive an Economic Impact Payment Card, it will arrive in a plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services.” The Visa name will appear on the front of the Card; the back of the Card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A.
Information included with the Card will explain that the card is your Economic Impact Payment Card.
- Data: Nearly 200 COVID-related complaints in NC received by OSHA since March
- Louisiana officer fired for saying ‘unfortunate’ COVID-19 didn’t kill more black people
- Virginia governor orders face masks to be worn in public spaces, with exceptions
- Texas bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside
- Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now