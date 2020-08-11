TAMPA (WFLA) – Dr Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.
The company said in a tweet that all flavor of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.
“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Tools for a successful start to the virtual school year
- Tuesday, August 11th : Tools for a successful start to the virtual school year
- NC reports first confirmed case of dog with virus that causes COVID-19
- 14-year-old contracts COVID-19: ‘I thought I was going to die’
- Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores