Driver charged in deadly California crash was having sex, docs say

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Court documents say a man charged with barreling his pickup truck into a San Jose bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring two other people, was having oral sex at the time.

Alex Moreno was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence causing injury in the Friday night crash that killed a 35-year-old woman.

Court documents indicate that a woman was performing oral sex on Moreno when his truck barreled backwards through a parking lot and hit a group of three people at an outdoor table.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories