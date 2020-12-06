Driver dies after car becomes lodged under Aldi tractor-trailer

BRANDON, Fla. (WTSP/CBS Newspath) — One person was killed after a car crashed into a semi-truck and got lodged underneath the big rig.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Providence and W. Lumsden roads in Hillsborough County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the driver somehow left the road and crashed into the back of the semi-truck as it turned into the entrance of the Brandon Centre South shopping center.

Video from the scene showed the roof of the car had been sheared off.

The sheriff’s office says the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol. The truck driver was not hurt.

Eastbound W. Lumsden Road was closed to traffic but has since reopened.