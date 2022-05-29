DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WBBM/CBS Newspath) — A pickup truck plowed right through a house Friday afternoon in Downers Grove.

The couple living in the house was in the basement when the crash happened. They were uninjured, in what neighbors called a miracle.

But the homeowners were visibly shaken as they packed up their car and left in the hours after the accident. No one is allowed to stay in the house.

The vehicle slammed right through the house at 66th Street and Briargate Drive in Downers Grove and went on to hit a tree near a backyard swimming pool and children’s playhouse.

The front and rear exterior load-bearing walls were blown right out into the backyard, along with the contents of the rooms inside. A seemingly endless trail of debris was left behind.

Mickey Bravo lives next door. He said a loud crash woke him up just after 4 p.m.

“I did not realize the extent of the damage until I walked out on my deck and started seeing more and more and more and more,” Bravo said.

Downers Grove police said the driver of the pickup was having a medical emergency. As he turned onto Briargate Drive, he drove straight into the house and through the back.

Repair work was already underway Friday night, but an entire wing of the house was destroyed. Neighbors called it a miracle that everyone involved made it out OK.