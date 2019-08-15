Earnhardt Jr., wife and child not seriously hurt in Tennessee plane crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tn. (WNCN) — Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Earnhardt’s injuries were described as just cuts and abrasions.

The sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

The FAA confirms there were five people on the plane.

