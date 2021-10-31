Earthquake confirmed in South Carolina, 2.2 magnitude

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake near Jenkinsville, S.C. on Sunday.

The earthquake reported a magnitude of 2.2 and occurred at 4:23 a.m, according to the USGS.

