Earthquake confirmed in South Carolina, 2.2 magnitude

by: Sydney Broadus
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake near Jenkinsville, S.C. on Sunday.
The earthquake reported a magnitude of 2.2 and occurred at 4:23 a.m, according to the USGS.
USGS has reported a 2.2 magnitude #earthquake near Jenkinsville, SC, occurring at 4:23 a.m. (10/31/21). If you’d like to know more: #sctweets https://t.co/Y9dNuRvLHS pic.twitter.com/hiwtOasCl8— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 31, 2021
