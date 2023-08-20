RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As an extremely rare tropical storm hit Southern California Sunday afternoon — an earthquake also shook the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 5.1 magnitude quake hit at 2:45 p.m. Pacific time about 4 miles southeast of Ojai, California.

Ojai is located northwest of Los Angeles, where wind and rain are now hitting from the previous Hurricane Hilary.

The quake, which had a depth of 14.6 kilometers, was felt in Los Angeles and down to the Long Beach area and south of Santa Ana, according to reports made to the Geological Survey.

Also, the main quake was followed by several aftershocks, including some reaching or exceeding 3.0 magnitude.

KTLA reported that there were no reports of damage.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department activated “earthquake mode” which involves 106 neighborhood fire stations conducting infrastructure surveys in their districts, the TV station reported.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages.