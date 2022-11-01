WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) – As we approach the busy holiday travel period, more and more people will be flying, crammed into seats that are smaller than they were five years ago.

However, one advocacy group is trying to stop seat shrinkage and even hopes to start making airline seats bigger again.

When you board an aircraft, it’s a roll of the dice as to what size seat you’ll get because there seems to be no uniformity in seat sizes.

“It’s up to each carrier because there are no seat regulations,’’ Paul Hudson, the president of the non-profit FlyersRights organization, said.

FlyersRights claims airline seat sizes have been shrinking for the last 35 years, according to its data.

It said. at one time, seats used to be 21 inches across. Now, they are 17-18 inches wide. Legroom (or pitch) used to be 35 inches, now it’s as little as 28 inches.

“We’re proposing, at minimum, it should be 20 inches in width and 30 inches pitch or legroom,” Hudson said.

The group has filed what is called a rulemaking petition with the Federal Aviation Administration demanding some type of seat regulation.

“That proposal calls for a moratorium on further shrinkage and minimum seat size requirements,” Hudson said.

In 2018, Congress passed a law requiring the FAA to set minimum seat standards, but the FAA has ignored it and taken it to court where it’s being argued.

“They think the law is optional,” Hudson said. “If there is no safety involved, no matter what Congress says, they don’t have to do it.”

The FlyersRights petition disagrees, saying seat size is a safety issue.

“They ignore the health risks of deep vein thrombosis which is a big risk on long haul flights of more than 3-4 hours,” Hudson said. “They ignore not being able to get into the brace position if there’s a crash, which the smaller pitch will not allow you to do.”

If you’d like your voice to be heard about the size of airline seats, you have until Dec. 5 to comment. You can do so here.