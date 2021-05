Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after being on the air for 19 years, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres will discuss her decision on her May 13 show with Oprah Winfrey.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs at 3 p.m. on CBS 17.