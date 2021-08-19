Email misstep appears to have sent evacuation instructions for Americans to Afghans, other allies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken from Rep. Richard Hudson, there is great concern about what appears to be a major email misstep.

Hudson said the email that was intended to instruct American citizens to make their way to the airport in Kabul was also sent to Afghan nationals, special immigrant visa applicants, and allies who have applied for evacuation.

Hudson also said the email included an officials Department of State access pass.

Redacted copy of the letter.

The congressman also said the confusion sent Afghan citizens to Taliban checkpoints, only for them to be turned away or beaten.

Boris Abbey.

Americans across the country are also working to help people who are trying to escape Taliban rule. Fayetteville attorney Boris Abbey shares the worry and frustration. He spent two years teaching at the American University of Afghanistan and is working to bring female students to the U.S. as he fears they’ll be killed.

Communication has been difficult.

“My students are in a state of panic. They are having some communication issues due to Taliban blockages. I reached out to my students to send pictures of what they’re going through in videos and they’re not able to upload them,” Abbey said.

As of Thursday, the White House said the Department of Defense has evacuated 7,000 people since Aug. 14. Hudson, who represents Fort Bragg, which is America’s largest military base, pointed out yet another problem.

A letter told visa applicants to present the document at the U.S. embassy on Sept. 28, but is dated one after the embassy was evacuated.

Redacted copy of the letter.

As for Abbey, he said even with such obstacles, he will not give up.

“Being that spiritual anchor telling them everything’s going to be alright and I’m going to do everything I possibly can do on my end helps give them reassurances especially in a chaotic situation like this,” he said.