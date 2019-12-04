Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Alabama 2-year-old

PARRISH, Ala. (WKRG/WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Prince Bryon Windham.

Prince Byron Windham is a black male with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jogging suit with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath and a green toboggan at his home in Parrish, Alabama on December 3, 2019. Prince is described as weighing 29 pounds and standing 2-foot-9.

PPD is searching for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is a 2006 Cadillac GTS with the license plate number “64FA623.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Prince Byron Windham, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 486-7100 or call 911.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now