Employee can retire early after generous boss decides to pay off his mortgage

SAN ANTONIO — The only thing holding Albert Brigas back from his retirement dream was his mortgage.

That’s why his boss, under whom he’s worked for 13 years, paid it off for him, according to KENS.

Since 2006, Brigas, a 69-year-old veteran of the Vietnam War, has worked as a mechanic at Renown Auto Restoration.

“He would come into work every day even when he was sick. Just that level of loyalty, the determination you just don’t find anymore,” his boss, Rudy Quinones, told KENS.

He had a vision: to finally pay off the mortgage on the home he’s lived in for 24 years and then retire.

He thought that day would come next year, but then Quinones called him into his office.

Instead of the bad news one might expect from a visit with the boss, Brigas got a check for about $5,000.

Brigas, who was a dedicated worker and loyal employee, can now kick back with his grandkids.

“He cares. He cares about his people and what happens,” Brigas told KENS.

And Quinones gets the satisfaction of returning the favor.

“To give them something they’ve been yearning for their whole lives. it’s incredible,” Quinones said.

