Ex-Brooklyn Center officer to be charged with second-degree manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (WNCN) – Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, the Star Tribune reports.
The Washington County Attorney’s Office will charge Potter, 48, in the shooting death on Sunday of Wright.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department since 1995 but resigned Tuesday.
This story will be updated.