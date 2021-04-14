Ex-Brooklyn Center officer to be charged with second-degree manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

People run as police attempt to disperse the crowd at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, late Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN (WNCN) – Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, the Star Tribune reports.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office will charge Potter, 48, in the shooting death on Sunday of Wright.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Potter had been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department since 1995 but resigned Tuesday.

This story will be updated.