Ex-Mrs. Florida headed to prison for stealing mom’s checks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge said he wants to send a message by ordering a former Mrs. Florida to spend a month in prison for stealing her mother’s Social Security checks.

On Thursday, the judge also sentenced 2016 Mrs. Florida Karyn Turk to five months of house arrest and ordered her to do 100 hours of community service in a nursing home.

Officials say she cashed her mother’s government and pension checks and spent the money rather than using it to pay for the woman’s care in a nursing home.

She died at age 83 in July.

