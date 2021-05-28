Ex-Southwest Airlines pilot pleads guilty to exposing his genitals, watching porn in cockpit

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – A retired Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals to a female co-pilot and watching pornography in the cockpit during a flight from Philadelphia to Florida last year.

Sixty-year-old Michael Haak said during a remote hearing Friday that the August 2020 incident on the plane started as a “consensual prank” with the first officer who was co-pilot.

Haak apologized and expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Haak had never met the first officer before that flight, which was from Philadelphia to Orlando.

Southwest says the pilot left the airline before the company was aware of the incident, and says it was cooperating with investigators, the Associated Press reported last month.