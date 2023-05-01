GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Interested in watching the royal family crown a new king? Here’s how to do it from across the pond.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, will take place at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday. Live coverage will begin at 5 a.m. EST (10 a.m. in London). About 2,000 people from around the world have been invited to attend the event in person.

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, Buckingham Palace has said, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain at the couple’s home in Southern California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said. A nearly identical statement from the Sussex’s representatives confirmed the news.

Network-affiliated stations, like ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX, will be airing the coronation live. Just tune into your area’s local station. CNN also plans to broadcast the coronation.

Online streaming will also be available on all the networks. They will also be streaming through their live apps as well, which are available on the App Store or Google Play.

BritBox is a British TV subscription service that will have the coronation and extra commentary streamable after it airs.

For the detailed schedule for coronation day, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.