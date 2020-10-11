Experts offer advice to avoid scams during upcoming Amazon Prime day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching and consumer experts want you to know that what appears to be a steal of a deal could actually be a scam.

“Much like we’re all preparing for Prime Day to buy our Amazon Fire TV, hackers are preparing to intercept those payments,” said Nick Hampson of Checkpoint Software Technologies.

According to Checkpoint’s research, new registered domains for ‘Amazon’ and ‘Prime’ doubled within the last month — with 38% considered to be malicious.

“I just checked this morning,” said Hampson. “About six or seven new ones have come online. Amazon Email, and Amazon Prime Day are not legitimate websites.”

Some scams such as misspelled emails or faulty links are easy to spot.

“What hackers are relying on right now is laziness,” said Hampson.

That’s why he says you should always look for the lock in your browser bar or use the Amazon app directly.

“Don’t go clicking on coupons that you got from a friend of a friend of a friend,” said Hampson.

You may want to create your account ahead of time, update your password, and always beware of deals that are too good to be true.

“They’re forcing you into a desperation like ‘I’ve got to get this deal’,” said Hampson. “It’s not a deal if you’re getting a 70 inch TV for $8. Those don’t exist.”

If you’ve done your homework and are ready to make that big ticket purchase, Hampson says the best way to protect yourself is to put down the debit card.

“Stick to credit cards,” said Hampson. “You’ve got less liability when you’re working with a credit card.”

Since many of these websites only live for 30 to 40 minutes it’s important that you routinely monitor your bank account for any fraudulent activity.

