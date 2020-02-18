Eyewitnesses said crossing guard pushed children out of the way before driver hit, killed him

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The crossing guard who was hit and killed in Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday morning died protecting children, a spokesperson for the Unified Government said.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. along Leavenworth Road between 54th and 55th Streets.

According to Dave Reno of the Unified Government, he was pushing children out of the way of an approaching vehicle when he was hit.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the family of the Crossing Guard, and I offer our gratitude on behalf of our residents for his selfless sacrifice in protecting our children,” KCK Mayor David Alvey said in a statement.

The Unified Government said out of respect to the victim’s family, they will not be releasing his name at this time.

“Staff extends their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the employee’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy,” Reno said.

Police said the driver of a black sedan was heading east on Leavenworth Road when they hit the crossing guard.

Christ the King Catholic School said the victim stopped two children from crossing the road.