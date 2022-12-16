FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW/WNCN) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 crashed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth Friday morning.

The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. The incident appeared to happen in slow motion.

Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed the crash to The Hill on Thursday, telling reporters that the F-35 is owned by the plane’s maker Lockheed Martin and “had not been transferred to the U.S. government yet.”

Fire crews were on the scene shortly after the incident.

No word yet on what caused the crash.