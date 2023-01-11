RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flyers will be feeling the repercussions of Wednesday’s FAA-mandated ground stop of all fights nationwide for several days as the system rebounds from its cascade effect.

What happened was last seen back on 9/11 when the FAA ordered a total nationwide ground stop of all flights, but this time, it wasn’t terrorism. This time, it was a technical problem.

The nationwide ground stop impacted more than two million passengers booked on more than 19,000 domestic flights. For travelers, it’s frustrating.

“We’ve been delayed three times,” North Carolina resident Tammara Williams said, who was trying to get to Costa Rica. “There are no more flights leaving today that would get us there on time, nor tomorrow, nor Friday,” she said.

Because of the delays and cancellations, she said her flight is set to arrive in Miami after her flight takes off to Costa Rica.

“We’re kind of stuck,” Williams said.

At 11 a.m., several hours after the FAA lifted the ground hold, the website Flight Aware still listed more than 6,100 domestic delays and more than 1,000 cancellations with disruptions that will ripple through the system for days to come.

Because the ground stop was a problem out of the control of airlines, rights are limited.

You do have the right to a refund even if it’s a non-refundable ticket for any flights canceled or excessively delayed,’ Paul Hudson of Flyers Rights said.

“It’s up to airline policies if they give you anything else,” he said.

United is one airline offering a bit more, saying it will waive fees for changing your ticket and fees for differences in fares on all flights rebooked now through Jan. 16 — as long as travelers are going to the same cities on the original ticket purchased.

How did all this happen?

An FAA system that sends out hazard notices to pilots in real-time went offline, causing the ground hold as the agency struggled to get it back working.

CBS 17 asked Hudson if the system was outdated or needed to be fixed.

“It needs to be more robust,” Hudson said. “They need to have stress tests on those systems. The last time this particular one was updated was in 2015.”

The incident is now under the scrutiny of Washington D.C.

North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross told CBS 17, “They need to get to the bottom of this to prevent it from happening again.”

She said the Secretary of Transportation has promised an investigation.

“People have been disrupted from their travel plans in a wide variety of ways,” she said.

Adding to the problem, the FAA has been without a permanent head since March, when President Trump’s appointee stepped down halfway through his 5-year term.

President Biden’s nominee to lead the FAA has yet to receive Senate confirmation.