Facebook runs notifications about votes still being counted after President Trump statement

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Facebook announced Wednesday morning that it started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted in the presidential election and no winner has been determined.
The social media giant tweeted out the announcement saying it started the notifications “Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory.”
Facebook also said it would automatically apply labels to both candidates’ posts with this information.
Twitter also appeared put an alert above one of the president’s tweets.
The Twitter alert linked to information about the company’s civic integrity policy.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Republicans keep control of North Carolina legislative chambers
- Biden campaign willing to fight Trump in court
- North Dakota legislature candidate who died of COVID-19 wins election
- Sarah McBride elected as country’s first transgender state senator
