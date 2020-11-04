Facebook runs notifications about votes still being counted after President Trump statement

National News

by: Aleksandra Bush and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Facebook announced Wednesday morning that it started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted in the presidential election and no winner has been determined.

The social media giant tweeted out the announcement saying it started the notifications “Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory.”

Facebook also said it would automatically apply labels to both candidates’ posts with this information.

Twitter also appeared put an alert above one of the president’s tweets.

The Twitter alert linked to information about the company’s civic integrity policy.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories