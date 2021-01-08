Facebook suspends account of GOP candidate for Virginia governor after posting conspiracy theories

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Facebook has suspended the official account for Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase, a Republican candidate for governor who routinely posts false conspiracy theories.

Chase, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, posted on her personal Facebook page Friday that her official account was suspended for 60 days, but later told WRIC’s Jackie DeFusco that she can’t post or comment for 30 days and can’t go live for 90 days. She also can’t advertise for 90 days. The account has more than 100,000 followers.

It comes a day after Facebook announced it was suspending the president’s use of Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely,” at least until inauguration day.

“Facebook continues to restrict free speech,” Chase wrote on Facebook. “Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America.”

Chase recently amplified claims, which haven’t been supported by evidence, that Antifa members led the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. One post shared a Washington Examiner article, which has since been corrected, that erroneously claimed a facial recognition company’s software spotted Antifa members. Chase did not remove the post after that correction was made.

Chase went to the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Wednesday, and has been supporting the false claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. She did not participate in the riot, but was part of protests.

After the rally, Chase wrote: “These were not rioters and looters; these were Patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country.”

On Friday, Virginia Senate Democrats released a statement calling for her resignation, saying she “galvanized domestic terrorists.” It would take two-thirds vote of the 40 member Senate to expel her.

Virginia Senate Democrats are calling for Senator Amanda Chase’s Resignation. @AmandaChaseVA’s Facebook account was recently disabled pic.twitter.com/drMwAO6m24 — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 8, 2021

Chase, who represents Chesterfield in the Senate, is one of the two main Republican candidates for governor in 2021. Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, the other main GOP candidate, did condemn the rioters and acknowledged Biden will be the next president.