Facebook will allow users to turn off political ads

Facebook announced that users will be able to turn off political ads during this election year, The New York Times reported.
Users in the United States will reportedly be able to opt-out from seeing ads about social issues as well as electoral and political ads on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.
According to CNBC, the ads that users will have the ability to turn off could come from political candidates, super PACs and organizations with a “paid for by” disclaimer. Users can also report the ads.
Only a small group of users in the US will be able to decide what they see on their accounts at first.
The option will be rolled out to the rest of the US before being introduced in other countries.
Facebook’s move to ban political ads comes after Twitter banned them last year.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was allowing politicians to run with false information. The ads had come under fire from activists.
