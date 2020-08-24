Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘chilly, showery’ winter for southeastern U.S.

The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a winter of average precipitation levels with temperatures chillier than normal overall for the southeastern part of the United States.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, there’s a possibility of a blizzard hitting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the second week of February. This storm may bring up to 1-2 feet of snow to cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

The 2021 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac went on sale Monday.

For those living in the eastern half of the country, the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting the region “may get clobbered” during the final week of March, but what falls from the sky will depend on where you live. The Almanac predicts the storm will track from the nation’s midsection to central New England and bring a significant late-season snowfall to the north of its track, and showers and thunderstorms to the south.

Areas across the Desert Southwest, (Arizona and southern California), are predicted to experience a dry and generally mild winter.

The long-range forecast is calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures in areas from the Great Lakes and Midwest, westward through the Northern and Central Plains, and Rockies.