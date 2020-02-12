Father accused of punching, strangling, stabbing teen daughter

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge ordered a father held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of punching his daughter and strangling and stabbing her during an argument in the Brookfield Street section of Ludlow Saturday night.

According to Lt. Daniel Valadas of the Holyoke Police Department, officers received multiple 911 calls just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, about a young woman who had been assaulted by her father.

Responding officers rushed to an address on Brookfield Street, where they found the father, 36-year-old Wellyngton Moreira and his 18-year-old daughter who according to police was visibly distraught and crying uncontrollably.

After a brief investigation, police learned that the two had been arguing and that Moreira had punched his daughter in the head at least five times, officials said. Officers also learned that Moreira put his hands around his daughters’ neck in an attempt to strangle her and stabbed her in the right leg using a large knife, police said.

The daughter told police she had to wrestle her father in order to free herself and run from him before police arrived. The daughter, whose name has not been released, was taken to Baystate Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Moreira was arrested and taken to the Ludlow Police Department for booking. Lt. Valadas said Moreira was not cooperative during his booking process.

On Monday, Moreira was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was arraigned in Palmer District Court on the following charges:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (felony)

Strangulation (felony)

Assault and battery domestic (misdemeanor)

