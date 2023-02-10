WICHITA, Kan. (WNCN) — A Kansas father has been convicted of multiple murder charges in the death of his son who drowned more than two years ago, a county’s district attorney’s office confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday.

William Kabutu, 46, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated endangering of a child, the Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita said. It also said the second-degree murder charge is an alternative count.

According to officials, Kabutu was intoxicated when he took his 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons to a swimming pool.

According to a previous news release in the case, when the 2-year-old entered the pool he was not able to stay above water and drowned.

Cases can be charged alternatively if there are two or more theories of how the crime was committed, the district court said, but did not expand on the theories of how the crime was committed to CBS 17.

However, one report said Kabutu could not get passed the locked gate to his children and another claims a person checking their mail saw something floating in the pool, realized it was a child and called 911. Officials have not confirmed either — or any others.

“However, the defendant can only be sentenced for one of the alternative counts, that being the most severe offense,” Sedgwick County District Court said.

Kabutu’s sentencing is set for April 18.