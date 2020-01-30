Father made up home invasion story after 4-year-old accidentally kills self playing with gun

(KYW) — Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself after playing with a gun he found in a closet inside a Philadelphia home, early Thursday morning.

Police say the father, 28-year-old Edward Williams Sr., initially reported it as a home invasion but made up the story.

The incident happened in a North Philadelphia neighborhood, around 1 a.m., police told CBS Philly.

When officers arrived, Williams told police that a suspect forced their way into his house and shot someone upstairs.

That’s when police found 4-year-old Edward Williams Jr. unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police told CBS Philly that Williams was sleeping at the time when his young son found the 9mm Glock. A 3-year-old child was also in the bedroom when Edward accidentally shot himself.

Police say the gun was not stolen but did not belong to Williams.

Investigators say the child’s mother was at work at the time of the deadly shooting.

Williams may face charges but he has not been arrested.