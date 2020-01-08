Father of 5 killed in hit-and-run was stabbed, walking to hospital when struck

PHILADELPHIA (WNCN) – A 36-year-old father of five was walking to a Philadephia hospital after being stabbed when he was killed in a hit-and-run Monday, according to reports from CBS 3 and the Associated Press.

Karon Underwood was struck along the 2900 block of North Broad Street in Philadephia around 10:20 p.m. Monday. He was about two blocks from the hospital.

Witnesses told police Underwood was crossing under a bridge where there were no crosswalks, according to CBS 3. Authorities said one driver saw and was able to avoid him. A second vehicle swerved to avoid the first vehicle and hit Underwood. Both drove away.

Underwood died at the scene. He leaves behind kids ranging in age from 2 to 13, CBS 3 reported.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video. It remains under investigation. There was no information on the incident in which Underwood was stabbed.

