Father said he killed his son because he found 666 written on the boy, police say

OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) - Police in Utah say a man told them he killed his young son because he found "666" on the boy.

Lt. Farr with Ogden City Police said Alex Hidalgo was arrested Sunday morning and charged with several crimes including the murder of his 10-month-old son.

According to charging documents, Hidalgo was watching his infant son while the mother ran errands. When she returned, she found Hidalgo reading a bible and watching a religious video. When she asked Hidalgo where their baby was, he told her he had killed him after building an altar and seeing "666" on him.

The baby's mom found her son in a garbage bag inside one of the closets and ran out of the apartment screaming when one of the neighbors came out to help her.

The mom and neighbor tried to perform CPR on her son until medical personnel arrived but they were unable to revive the child.

Hidalgo was the only one home with the child at the time of the incident. Reports indicate the child had been stabbed multiple times in the neck. Evidence collected at the scene included blood-soaked towels and a paring knife in the sink.

Parts of the carpet had been removed and there was blood was found throughout the apartment.

Hidalgo had fled the scene before he could be taken into custody.

On Saturday night, police located Hidalgo after someone reported a man was trying to break into an apartment at 2245 S. Jefferson Ave. Hidalgo was then found at a nearby abandoned home located at 539 22nd street. After a short foot pursuit with police, Hidalgo was apprehended.

He is facing several charges including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, abuse of desecration of a dead human body, several failure to appear on a citation charges, criminal trespassing, intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.