FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters’s gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, on May 3, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon,” around 6 p.m. E.T., the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

“The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the FBI said.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories