FBI issues alert over ‘storming’ of courthouses in all 50 states if Trump is removed from office

WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS) – The National Guard said it is increasing its troop level in Washington as the FBI issues warning about armed demonstrations at state capitols across the country.
The National Guard said on Monday it will increase troops in DC to at least 10,000 by Saturday to boost security ahead of the inauguration
The news comes as a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News that the FBI sent out an alert to law enforcement across the country warning that groups are calling for the “storming” of federal, state and local courthouses in all 50 states if President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day.
The groups are calling for them to come armed at their discretion.
The alert also said that there are reports of non-specified threats being made against Biden, Harris and Pelosi.
