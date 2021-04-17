FBI says it interviewed 19-year-old FedEx mass shooter last year

INDIANAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Police scoured a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and searched the suspected gunman’s home Friday looking for a motive for the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S., as family members of the eight victims spent agonizing hours awaiting word on their loved ones.

The victims ranged in ages from 19- to 74-year-old. They were identified Friday night.

The shooter was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana, a former employee at the facility last employed there in 2020, Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said in a Friday afternoon press briefing. The FBI also said agents questioned him last year.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned Hole after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.”

He says agents questioned Hole based on items found in his bedroom. He did not elaborate on what those items were.

No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

Earlier, Keenan said it would be “premature to speculate” on the gunman’s motive. McCartt said Hole had been a subject of previous police reports, including one in March 2020 when a gun was seized. He was unsure if the rifle used in the shooting was legally or illegally obtained.

His stepsister described Hole as “isolated” in an exclusive interview with NewsNation affiliate WXIN-TV.

“He never got the help that he needed,” she said.

Indianapolis police said that they had not yet discovered the gunman’s motive for opening fire with a rifle late Thursday night at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport. Officials said they were unaware if Hole had been terminated by FedEx or not.

McCartt of the Indianapolis police said the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot late Thursday night during a shift change and then went into the building, where he shot himself shortly before police entered the facility.

“What we did find was the suspect came to the facility, he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside the facility,” McCartt said. “There was no confrontation, no disturbance, he just randomly started shooting.”

McCartt said four people were killed outside the building and another four inside. He said the shooting lasted “just a couple minutes.”

Identities of the 8 killed in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting:

Matthew R Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jaswinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karli Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

The gunman shot and killed himself by the time police responded to the scene, according to investigators.