EL PASO (WNCN) – Federal prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for man accused of killing 23 in a 2019 shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

The Aug. 3 shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in the United States to end with the accused shooter being caught alive and facing legal ramifications.

Patrick Wood Crusius, a 21-year-old Texas native, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

This is a breaking news story.