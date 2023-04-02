(The Hill) – Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who was released from the hospital last week following treatment for clinical depression, detailed the “downward spiral” that led to him seeking help for his depression in February.

“It’s like, you just won the biggest race in the country,” Fetterman said to CBS Sunday Morning in his first interview since checking into treatment. “And the whole thing about depression is that objectively, you may have won, but depression can absolutely convince you that you actually lost. And that’s exactly what happened. And that was the start of a downward spiral.”

Fetterman, who defeated Mehmet Oz in one of the most closely-watched and high stakes Senate races in 2022, was released from the hospital on Friday and will spend time with his family at home in Pennsylvania while the Senate is on a two week recess. The win over Oz helped Democrats secure a majority in the pivotal upper chamber.

Fetterman said he expects to be back in the Senate when it reconvenes the week of April 17.

Fetterman suffered a stroke during his campaign in May. He ultimately remained in the race and won, but had to rely on communication aids to help him in his recovery.

Fetterman spoke with CBS two days before he left the hospital and he said he was looking forward to returning home for the first time with his depression in remission.

“I can’t wait til what it really feels like to take it all in and to start making up any lost time,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman’s decision to check himself into the hospital to seek treatment was met with an outpouring of support from both sides of the aisle in Congress and the White House. Fetterman said his message coming out of the hospital is not a political one.

“My message right now isn’t political,” Fetterman said. “I’m just somebody that’s suffering from depression.”