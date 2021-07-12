Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans say they are still practicing social distancing, poll says

(WNCN) — Despite infections and hospitalizations beginning to tick up due to variants of the coronavirus, many Americans have chosen to eliminate the thought of “social distancing” among non-household members from their daily routines.

According to a recent Gallup poll, fewer than one in five Americans (18 percent) now say they are completely or mostly isolating themselves from non-household members, a number that once peaked at 75 percent near the onset of the pandemic in April 2020.

In May, that number was 22 percent, showing a constant dwindling of the number of people choosing to stick by social distancing guidelines. In March, the number was at 38 percent.

According to researchers, almost half of Americans polled, or 47 percent, now say they have made “no attempt whatsoever” to isolate themselves from nonhousehold members in the past day.

These findings are from Gallup’s June update of its monthly COVID-19 tracking study, conducted by web June 14-20 using the nationally representative Gallup Panel.

In follow-up questions, majorities of U.S. adults say their social life (59 percent) and shopping behaviors (52 percent) are completely back to normal. Also, about 49 percent of those polled say their personal finances and dining out habits (45 percent) are “restored”.

The above numbers reflect the 15 percent of Americans who say their lives overall are completely back to normal, plus those who are not completely back to normal generally but report they are in each specific area.

By contrast, relatively few Americans report that the travel (29 percent) and entertainment or recreation (30 percent) aspects of their lives are fully restored to their pre-pandemic norms. Most Americans also have further to go to in the areas of physical health, mental health, and exercise, with about four in 10 describing these aspects as completely back to normal.

When it comes to parents of school-aged children under 18, about 51 percent say their parenting and how they are raising their children are back to normal, only 34 percent say this about school.

Researchers also found that 49 percent of full-time or part-time working adults say that work is completely back to normal for them.

