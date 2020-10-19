Fight video released after two Ohio voters got into polling station tussle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two disabled Columbus voters got into a fight while waiting in line for advance voting on Oct. 14.

Officials recently releases surveillance footage of the incident.

During the incident, election officials had to be called to settle the situation.

“We had a little bit of trouble between a couple of voters,” said Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren. “A shoving match went on. We ended up having to call 9-1-1. And I believe they settled everything for us.”

According to witnesses, a woman had been line since before 5 a.m., more than two hours before the polls opened. Around 6 a.m. with more than 200 people already in line, a man came to the front of the line and got ahead of the woman.

The man and woman both said they were disabled.

Eventually the verbal altercation became physical and both of them ended up tussling on the ground, one of them with a cane.

Both the man and woman managed to vote after the fight was broken up, no charges have been filed from the incident.