Fire inside official California ballot drop box under arson investigation

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — Authorities are investigating a fire that ignited inside an official ballot drop box outside a library Sunday night.
Crews responded to the fire at the Baldwin Park Library around 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Police said the fire was inside a secured ballot box and arson investigators are handling the probe.
Officials have not announced any arrest, and they did not say how many ballots were burned, if any.
