First-grader takes gun to school, discharges in pocket

by: WKRG

CAMDEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A first-grader at J.E Hobbes Elementary School in Wilcox County, Ala. took a gun to school and it went off in his jacket pocket.

The Wilcox County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Andre Saulsberry posted about the incident on his Facebook page Friday afternoon.

He says no one was injured, and the school was placed on lockdown while authorities investigated.

