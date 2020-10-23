First Lady Melania Trump Announces Halloween at the White House

The White House grounds will open to ghosts, fairies, superheroes, tiny goblins and other costumed trick-or-treaters at the White House.

This year’s Halloween event will feature a vibrant display of bright-colored leaves that will envelop the South Portico columns in various shades of autumn. An array of chrysanthemums will also cascade down the East and West staircases, presenting subtle highlights of nature’s beauty and will be intermixed with festive pumpkins waiting to greet an audience of costumed trick-or-treaters.

Gates will open to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren, accompanied by their parents, from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM. on Oct. 25

On Sunday, @POTUS & I will safely welcome frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren & trick-or-treaters for the annual @WhiteHouse #Halloween celebration. We look forward to seeing all of you for this year’s festivities! https://t.co/ax905gVIDR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 23, 2020

Extra precautions have been put in place by the Trump Administration to help ensure the health and safety of all guests wishing to participate in this year’s spooky celebration.

All attendees should expect the following precautions to be taken during their visit:

Guest capacity is limited and event hours are extended.

All guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex.

All personnel working the event are required to wear a face covering and any staff passing out candy will be required to wear gloves.

Social distancing measures will be in place.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event route.

Each department will utilize a no-touch approach in their area when distributing their product.

The President and First Lady will greet trick-or-treaters as they pass by the South Portico of the White House. Several departments and agencies will be in attendance featuring a variety of fun activities and other items for the children to participate in. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will have space-related items for kids to observe, as well as a display of an inflatable rocket.

Children will be able to wave hello to Smokey the Bear from the Department of Agriculture and stop by the Department of Interior station for a Junior Ranger badge and paper ranger hat. The Department of Labor and the Department of Education will both offer fun photo opportunities with backdrops specific to their agencies. The Department of Transportation will have model rockets on display and paper airplanes available for children to take home. The United States Air Force Strolling Strings will provide an array of traditional Halloween songs and modern tunes for the festivities.

Please note the following items are not allowed on the White House grounds:

Aerosols, ammunition, animals other than service/guide animals, backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” x 13” x 7”), balloons, bicycles and scooters, coolers, drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, e-cigarettes, electronic tablets, explosives, firearms, folding chairs, glass, thermal, or metal containers, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, packages, selfie sticks, signs and flags of any kind, structures, supports for signs and placards, tents, toy guns, umbrellas with metal tips, weapons of any kind, and any other items determined to be potential safety hazards.

The Secret Service reserves the right to prohibit any other personal items. However, strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas (no metal tips), and cameras are permitted. All items needed for medical purposes will be permitted (such as wheelchairs, electric scooters, glucose tablets, and EpiPens). Please identify and explain all items needed for medical purposes to Secret Service agents upon arrival.

Please call the 24-hour information line at (202) 456-7041 to check on the status of the event.