First lady Melania Trump honored with ‘Woman of Distinction’ award

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration’s battle against the opioid crisis as she accepted an award from a Florida Christian college.
The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University’s “Women of Distinction” luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyberbullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.
She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration’s efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.
The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.
- Raleigh residents anxious to rid rumbling, noise from preventive wastewater project blasting
- Violinist plays her instrument as surgeons remove brain tumor
- USDA finalizes new food stamp work requirements
- 2-year-old hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
- Social media companies battling misinformation ahead of 2020 election
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now