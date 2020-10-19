(AP) – Melania Trump plans to make her first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus disease on Tuesday, joining President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.
It was not immediately clear if the first lady also planned to address Trump supporters in Erie.
The Pennsylvania rally will be the first campaign trail appearance for Mrs. Trump since she spoke briefly at a June 2019 event in Orlando, Florida, where the president launched his reelection effort.
She addressed the Republican National Convention in August from the White House.
Mrs. Trump recently announced that she has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue. She also revealed that the couple’s 14-year-old son, Barron, had contracted the virus, never had symptoms and has since tested negative.
Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman says she also plans to attend Thursday’s presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Health care providers, high-risk patients will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine, NC health officials say
- First lady to appear with President Trump on campaign trail for 1st time in more than a year
- Trump goes after Fauci, calls scientists ‘idiots’ in call with campaign staff
- Woman dies, another person injured in Fayetteville house fire
- Judge blocks Trump plan to cut food stamps for 700,000 adults
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now