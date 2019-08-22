Florida boy jumps from speeding truck to avoid after-school kidnapping: officers say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy said he jumped from his kidnapper’s speeding vehicle after being lured into the man’s truck walking home from the bus stop.

The Boynton Beach Police Department responded to 500 W. Gateway Blvd. Wednesday afternoon after receiving multiple 911 calls that a man just kidnapped a 12-year-old boy.

The boy told detectives he was dropped off by his school bus on Hypoluxo Boulevard and started to walk home when the suspect, Timothy Miller, 26, pulled up next to him in a white pickup truck and offered him a ride.

The boy told detectives Miller told him he gives kids rides all the time and “not to worry because he won’t do anything weird.”

The 12-year-old got into the man’s truck and told detectives that’s when Miller began to act differently.

The boy said he began to feel uncomfortable after the suspect asked him if he had any drugs, looking at him strangely, and driving erratically.

When the boy tried opening his passenger side door, he said Miller sped up the truck to keep the boy from jumping. Determined to get away, the boy said he jumped anyway, landing hard on the pavement and briefly losing consciousness.

Two witnesses driving behind Miller’s truck at the time told detectives they saw the boy jump from the vehicle. Because they saw good Samaritans providing aid to the boy, they decided to follow the suspect’s truck, which did not stop after the boy jumped.

The witnesses reportedly followed Miller south onto I-95, and off again at another exit. The police report states the witnesses blocked Miller’s truck in and were able to detain him until the Boynton Beach Police Department arrived.

The police department said Miller violently resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest, and child neglect.

Officers caught up with the boy near 700 Hypoluxo Rd. and tended to scrapes on his forehead, arms and hands he sustained from the jump.

