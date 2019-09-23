Florida breeding facility shut down, 340 dogs need new homes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County, Florida took in more than 340 dogs in one of the largest animal seizures in United States history and now the adoption center needs relief.

The county was awarded the dogs after a years-long court battle in which the county alleged the dogs weren’t being properly cared for at a Tampa animal breeding business.

The county says the dogs are mostly small breeds like Maltese, Shih Tzus, terriers and schnauzers.

The court not only awarded Hillsborough County the animals, but prohibits the business owner from ever owning dogs again.

Animal Control began transferring the dogs from the breeding facility to the Pet Resource Center at 440 N. Falkenburg Road Monday morning.

The county says the influx of dogs will create stresses at the Pet Resource Center, which was already over capacity. State law requires the dogs be kept at least 30 days in case of an appeal, so none of the incoming dogs can be adopted or sent to rescue groups for at least a month.

To make room for the incoming dogs, the Pet Resource Center is hoping the public adopts the dogs already in the shelter. All fees will be immediately waived.

Donations to the shelter during this unique transition are greatly welcomed as well. For a list of items needed, visit here. If you wish to make a monetary donation, visit here.

