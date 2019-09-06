1  of  2
Live Now
Dorian’s winds whip American flag at Frying Pan Tower CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  46
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Clayton Town Govt Offices Clinton City Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Edgecombe County Schools Envision Science Academy Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Meredith College Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Project Enlightenment Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Archer Lodge Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools

Florida cruise ship offering to transport Bahamian residents to South Florida for free

National News

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida cruise line is loaded with supplies and prepared to transport stranded Bahamian residents back to South Florida.

The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is sending its Grand Celebration ship to the Bahamas filled with food, water, and other supplies, as well as first responders and volunteers.

The cruise line said on its Facebook page they will transport Bahamian residents who were stranded in South Florida back to the Bahamas for free. Passengers will need to have a valid passport or an original birth certificate to get onboard the ship.

The ship will return to the Port of Palm Beach on Sept. 7, with Bahamian residents who wish to evacuate to the U.S. and have proper documentation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss