Florida deputies say a woman put Easter eggs filled with pornographic images in mailboxes

FLAGLER COUNTy, FLA (WNCN)– A woman in Florida was arrested for allegedly putting explicit content in mailboxes.

Deputies say she filled plastic Easter eggs with pornographic images.

The Flagler County Sheriff says his detectives almost caught the woman, identified as 42-year-old Abril Cestoni, in the act, just moments after she allegedly placed unwanted pornographic materials in mailboxes throughout the neighborhood.

Deputies say they also recovered evidence from her car.

Deputies say at various times, the suspect claimed to be a church, but at the same time she was ranting against churches, claiming the explicit sexual pictures in plastic Easter eggs were her way of calling out church leaders she believes are engaged with illicit behavior.

“She claims that the bible is being rewritten, that there is homosexuality in the church. And she felt that they were not teaching the word of God,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Deputies say the suspect admitted driving around for hours at a time, going into mailboxes, leaving behind the disturbing materials, and other oddities.